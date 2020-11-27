TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TRUSTCO BANK CORP. (NY) is a one bank holding company, engaged through its subsidiary, in general banking. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TRST. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

NASDAQ:TRST opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average is $5.90. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $9.10. The company has a market capitalization of $614.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.22.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 25.94%. Equities research analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.00%.

In related news, Director Frank B. Silverman purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $31,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,150. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank B. Silverman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 21,033 shares of company stock valued at $124,448 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 76.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 25,605 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 4.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 640,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 24,632 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 607,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 57,965 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 311.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares during the period. 63.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

