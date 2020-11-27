Tudor Pickering & Holt Raises Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target to $38.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its target price boosted by Tudor Pickering & Holt from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt currently has a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Methanex from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Methanex from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Methanex from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Methanex from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Methanex from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Methanex presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.07.

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $41.72 on Tuesday. Methanex has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $42.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.78 and its 200-day moving average is $23.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.98 and a beta of 2.05.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.09). Methanex had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Methanex will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 84,223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Methanex by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after buying an additional 150,280 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Methanex by 611.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 103,988 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,621,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 34.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after buying an additional 110,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.75% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

