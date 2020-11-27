Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) had its price target upped by SVB Leerink from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Twist Bioscience’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.46) EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TWST. BidaskClub cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Twist Bioscience from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.25.

TWST stock opened at $99.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.70. Twist Bioscience has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $121.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 10.56, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 199.98% and a negative return on equity of 57.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 96,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total value of $6,088,355.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 699,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,117,458.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 3,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $210,138.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,208,126.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,209 shares of company stock valued at $15,619,392 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWST. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the third quarter worth $68,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 474.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

