Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TWST has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered Twist Bioscience from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Twist Bioscience from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twist Bioscience has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $99.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.56 and a current ratio of 10.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.96 and a 200 day moving average of $64.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 0.42. Twist Bioscience has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $121.40.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 199.98% and a negative return on equity of 57.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that Twist Bioscience will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Patrick Weiss sold 14,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $907,107.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,981,913.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paula Green sold 26,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $1,710,229.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,043.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,209 shares of company stock valued at $15,619,392 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the second quarter worth $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 256.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

