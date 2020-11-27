UBS Group Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) a €40.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FRE. Morgan Stanley set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €59.50 ($70.00) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.40 ($71.06) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €49.35 ($58.06).

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) alerts:

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) stock opened at €37.67 ($44.32) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €35.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €40.16. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 52-week high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.