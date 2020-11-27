UBS Group Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) a €144.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) price target on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($140.00) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €148.00 ($174.12) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €222.00 ($261.18) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €163.86 ($192.77).

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) stock opened at €205.10 ($241.29) on Monday. MTU Aero Engines AG has a 12-month low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a 12-month high of €289.30 ($340.35). The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion and a PE ratio of 25.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of €169.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of €154.78.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

