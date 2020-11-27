UBS Group Boosts Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $160.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

FIVE has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Five Below has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $135.90.

Five Below stock opened at $155.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.13. Five Below has a 1 year low of $47.53 and a 1 year high of $159.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.20.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $426.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.19 million. Five Below had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Five Below will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

