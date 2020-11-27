UBS Group Boosts Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $160.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
FIVE has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Five Below has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $135.90.
Five Below stock opened at $155.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.13. Five Below has a 1 year low of $47.53 and a 1 year high of $159.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.20.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000.
Five Below Company Profile
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
