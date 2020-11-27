UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Given “Buy” Rating at HSBC

HSBC reiterated their buy rating on shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UBS Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UBS Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of UBS Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UBS Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $14.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. UBS Group has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $14.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.81. The stock has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. UBS Group had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 595.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 118.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

