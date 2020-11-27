UBS Group Raises RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $450.00

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on RH from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on RH from $352.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of RH in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded RH from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on RH from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $368.56.
Shares of RH stock opened at $449.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $387.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02. RH has a 12 month low of $73.14 and a 12 month high of $453.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.48.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of RH by 148.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.
About RH
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
