UBS Group Raises RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $450.00

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on RH from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on RH from $352.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of RH in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded RH from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on RH from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $368.56.

Shares of RH stock opened at $449.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $387.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02. RH has a 12 month low of $73.14 and a 12 month high of $453.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.48.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $1.54. The company had revenue of $709.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.88 million. RH had a return on equity of 1,201.65% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of RH by 148.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

