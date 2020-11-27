UBS Group Reiterates €135.00 Price Target for Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF)

UBS Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €154.00 ($181.18) price objective on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €111.64 ($131.34).

Shares of SAF stock opened at €122.00 ($143.53) on Tuesday. Safran SA has a 1 year low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 1 year high of €92.36 ($108.66). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €100.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of €93.82.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

