Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $300.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.20 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ULTA. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $257.70.

ULTA opened at $279.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 57.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.85. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $124.05 and a fifty-two week high of $304.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $722,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,485.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.6% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Motco grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

