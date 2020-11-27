Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s (RARE) In-Line Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their in-line rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $110.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RARE has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.83.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $119.83 on Tuesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $31.99 and a 1-year high of $124.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.14. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.96 and a beta of 2.18.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.15. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 188.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $2,478,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,188 shares of company stock worth $6,478,616. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 615.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $68,000.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

