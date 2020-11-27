UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) (BIT:UCG) PT Set at €9.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) (BIT:UCG) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on UCG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) price target on shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €9.67 ($11.38).

UniCredit S.p.A. has a 12-month low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 12-month high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

