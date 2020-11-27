Uniper SE (UN01.F) (ETR:UN01) Given a €24.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Uniper SE (UN01.F) (ETR:UN01) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on UN01. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.50 ($35.88) price objective on shares of Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €31.50 ($37.06) price objective on shares of Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($26.47) price target on shares of Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Uniper SE (UN01.F) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €26.05 ($30.65).

Uniper SE (UN01.F) stock opened at €28.00 ($32.94) on Monday. Uniper SE has a 12-month low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a 12-month high of €30.88 ($36.33). The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €27.32 and its 200 day moving average price is €27.90.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

