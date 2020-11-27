United Utilities Group PLC to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.37 (OTCMKTS:UUGRY)

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, November 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.365 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, February 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of UUGRY opened at $24.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.93. United Utilities Group has a 12-month low of $17.28 and a 12-month high of $27.49.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UUGRY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of United Utilities Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC cut United Utilities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

