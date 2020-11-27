Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.84.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $29.76 on Monday. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $32.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.53.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,589 shares in the company, valued at $394,081. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 30.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 66,225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 25.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 1.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 19.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,192 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

