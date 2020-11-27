Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on URBN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.84.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $32.86. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -99.20 and a beta of 1.54.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,081. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth $771,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 53,539 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 108,608 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 18,424 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth $400,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,192 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

