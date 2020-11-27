Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

URBN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.84.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.53. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $32.86.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,081. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $827,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 688,675 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,482,000 after purchasing an additional 482,064 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,666 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 274,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

