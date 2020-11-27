ValuEngine Upgrades Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of KNWN opened at $1.48 on Monday. Know Labs has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.18.

About Know Labs

Know Labs, Inc, develops, markets, and sells proprietary technologies in the United States. Its proprietary platform technologies include ChromaID and Bio-RFID technologies that utilize electromagnetic energy along the electromagnetic spectrum to perform analytics, which allow the user to identify, authenticate, and diagnose various organic and non-organic materials and substances.

