ValuEngine Upgrades Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) to Sell

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

SMMF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Summit Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Summit Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of Summit Financial Group stock opened at $21.71 on Wednesday. Summit Financial Group has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $27.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.60 and its 200 day moving average is $16.39. The company has a market cap of $281.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.41.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.41. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 21.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Summit Financial Group will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, and Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

