ValuEngine Upgrades Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $58.70 on Monday. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $71.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.69.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.59. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $426.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.57%.

In other news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $797,100.00. Also, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 14,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $840,600.63. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 19.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,248,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,696,000 after purchasing an additional 371,808 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,387,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,580,000 after purchasing an additional 43,243 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at about $33,474,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 14.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,470,000 after purchasing an additional 91,164 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 734,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

