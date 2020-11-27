Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Purchased by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 240.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $7,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,023,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,902,000 after buying an additional 3,914,812 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VEEV. Barclays raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 24th. FBN Securities raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.28.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $268.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.27, a PEG ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.12. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $313.99.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $353.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $691,427.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,315.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy C. Barabe sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $274,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,128 shares of company stock worth $8,075,594 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

