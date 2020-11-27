Venture Life Group plc (VLG.L) (LON:VLG) Insider Sells £2,477,475.90 in Stock

Venture Life Group plc (VLG.L) (LON:VLG) insider Jerry Randall sold 2,752,751 shares of Venture Life Group plc (VLG.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18), for a total value of £2,477,475.90 ($3,236,838.12).

VLG stock opened at GBX 100 ($1.31) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.41. Venture Life Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 118 ($1.54). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 98.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 85.59. The stock has a market cap of $83.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33.

Get Venture Life Group plc (VLG.L) alerts:

About Venture Life Group plc (VLG.L)

Venture Life Group plc develops and commercializes oral care products, food supplements, medical devices, and dermo-cosmetics for the ageing population in the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Brands, and Development and Manufacturing segments.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Venture Life Group plc (VLG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venture Life Group plc (VLG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.