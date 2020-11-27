Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) by 107.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,749,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,945,987 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.14% of Vertiv worth $64,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vertiv by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,073,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,995,000 after buying an additional 4,785,910 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,334,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,960,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vertiv by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,504,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,372,000 after buying an additional 524,064 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Vertiv by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 455,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after buying an additional 166,852 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRT. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Vertiv stock opened at $18.83 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st.

In other Vertiv news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 18,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $301,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

