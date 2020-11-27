Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VCISY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vinci from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Vinci from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of Vinci stock opened at $26.23 on Monday. Vinci has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.86.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

