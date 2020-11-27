VINCI SA (DG.PA) (EPA:DG) Given a €98.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on VINCI SA (DG.PA) (EPA:DG) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. VINCI SA (DG.PA) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €89.25 ($105.00).

Get VINCI SA (DG.PA) alerts:

Shares of EPA:DG opened at €88.00 ($103.53) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €77.06 and a 200-day moving average of €78.95. VINCI SA has a 12-month low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 12-month high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for VINCI SA (DG.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VINCI SA (DG.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.