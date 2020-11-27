VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) Shares Up 5%

VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)’s share price shot up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.44 and last traded at $5.42. 356,315 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 586,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of VirnetX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.54.
About VirnetX (NYSE:VHC)
VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.
Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for VirnetX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirnetX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.