VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) Shares Up 5%

VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)’s share price shot up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.44 and last traded at $5.42. 356,315 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 586,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of VirnetX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VHC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of VirnetX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in VirnetX by 5,668.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in VirnetX in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in VirnetX in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in VirnetX by 532.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares during the last quarter. 27.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VirnetX (NYSE:VHC)

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.

