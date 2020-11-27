VisionX (VNX) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

VisionX (CURRENCY:VNX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. VisionX has a total market capitalization of $35,313.63 and $4,268.00 worth of VisionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VisionX has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. One VisionX token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Kucoin and LBank.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00027883 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00164645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.53 or 0.00952103 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00230480 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.88 or 0.00491334 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00174768 BTC.

VisionX Profile

VisionX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,900,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for VisionX is /r/visionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VisionX’s official Twitter account is @visionxglobal . VisionX’s official website is www.visionx.org

Buying and Selling VisionX

VisionX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, LBank and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VisionX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VisionX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VisionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

