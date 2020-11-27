Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)’s stock price was up 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.15 and last traded at $21.04. Approximately 319,534 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 371,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.95.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VVNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.29 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VVNT. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Vivint Smart Home by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the second quarter worth $5,668,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,897,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,107,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the 2nd quarter worth $1,823,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile (NYSE:VVNT)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

