Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) Given a €160.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €173.00 ($203.53) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Independent Research set a €168.00 ($197.65) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €167.33 ($196.86).

Shares of VOW3 opened at €148.60 ($174.82) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €140.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is €137.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. Volkswagen AG has a 52-week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 52-week high of €187.74 ($220.87).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

