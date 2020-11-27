W Bibb Lamar, Jr. Sells 5,000 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Stock

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) CEO W Bibb Lamar, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $201,200.00.

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $39.64 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $41.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.06 and a 200-day moving average of $36.03.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 38.46% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $93.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFBS. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. 54.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

