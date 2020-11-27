W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “W. R. Grace & Co. produces specialty chemicals. They primarily operate through the following two business segments: Davison Chemicals and Performance Chemicals. Davison Chemicals manufactures catalysts (fluid cracking, hydroprocessing and polyolein) and silica and zeolite absorbents. Performance Chemicals produces specialty construction and building materials, along with container and closure sealants. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GRA. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Grace & Co. currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.29.

W. R. Grace & Co. stock opened at $55.61 on Tuesday. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 1 year low of $26.75 and a 1 year high of $73.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.62. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.26.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 53.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. W. R. Grace & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 56.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. during the second quarter worth $1,168,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. during the second quarter worth $329,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. during the third quarter worth $6,689,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 5.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 288,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,674,000 after acquiring an additional 14,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

