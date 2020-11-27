WANdisco (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WANdisco (OTCMKTS:WANSF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WANdisco plc involved in the development and provision of collaboration software. The Company offers active data replication which enables data editing to the cloud and on-premises data centers as well as provides data migration, disaster recovery and hybrid cloud solutions. It also offers cloud services, such as Amazon S3 active migrator, Google cloud active migrator, and Fusion hybrid cloud services as well as provides software maintenance services. WANdisco plc is based in Sheffield, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised WANdisco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of WANSF stock opened at $6.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.20. WANdisco has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The firm has a market cap of $253.66 million, a P/E ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.24.

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco Fusion, an enterprise-class software platform that transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, no outages, and no risk; and DConE, a high-performance coordination engine able to work across wide-area networks.

