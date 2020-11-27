Warburg Research Analysts Give Sixt SE (SIX2.F) (ETR:SIX2) a €115.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) (ETR:SIX2) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SIX2. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sixt SE (SIX2.F) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €98.71 ($116.13).

Get Sixt SE (SIX2.F) alerts:

Shares of SIX2 stock opened at €94.60 ($111.29) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.67. Sixt SE has a 12 month low of €33.30 ($39.18) and a 12 month high of €100.00 ($117.65). The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €77.30 and a 200 day moving average price of €73.47.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt SE (SIX2.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.