Warburg Research Reiterates “€51.10” Price Target for Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI)

Warburg Research set a €51.10 ($60.12) price target on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.50 ($46.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €44.02 ($51.79).

Shares of FRA:DWNI opened at €41.00 ($48.24) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €43.71 and a 200-day moving average of €42.21. Deutsche Wohnen SE has a twelve month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a twelve month high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

