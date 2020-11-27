Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Trading Down 5.5%

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)’s stock price dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.26 and last traded at $18.28. Approximately 727,541 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 855,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.35.

HCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $935.68 million, a P/E ratio of 49.41 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.91.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.01 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 1.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 6.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 9.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 16.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period.

About Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

