Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Trading Down 5.5%

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)’s stock price dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.26 and last traded at $18.28. Approximately 727,541 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 855,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.35.

HCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $935.68 million, a P/E ratio of 49.41 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.91.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.01 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 1.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 6.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 9.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 16.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

