Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Shares Down 13.3%

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) fell 13.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.11. 12,807,477 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 5,523,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Several research firms have recently commented on WPG. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average of $0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.28). Washington Prime Group had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Washington Prime Group Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Washington Prime Group by 31.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,613 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Washington Prime Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,493,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 205,897 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Washington Prime Group by 628.9% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,556 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Washington Prime Group by 1,035.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,388,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,185 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Washington Prime Group by 75.0% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 1,310,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 561,687 shares during the period. 58.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

