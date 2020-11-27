Wedbush Raises Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $30.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.84.

Shares of URBN opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.20 and a beta of 1.54. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $32.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,081. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.3% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 53,539 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 20.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 108,608 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 18,424 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,192 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

