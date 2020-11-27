Wei-Ming Shao Sells 500 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $111,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Wei-Ming Shao also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

On Monday, November 23rd, Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.47, for a total value of $219,470.00.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.68, for a total value of $220,680.00.

MSTR stock opened at $270.28 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $277.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.93. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,252.29 and a beta of 0.72.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.75. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $127.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.26 million. As a group, analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BWS Financial upped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in MicroStrategy by 208.7% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 105.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the third quarter worth $624,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 325.0% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 33,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 25,308 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 361.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,516,000 after purchasing an additional 111,964 shares in the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.