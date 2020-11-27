Wei-Ming Shao Sells 500 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $111,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Wei-Ming Shao also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 23rd, Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.47, for a total value of $219,470.00.
- On Wednesday, November 18th, Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.68, for a total value of $220,680.00.
MSTR stock opened at $270.28 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $277.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.93. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,252.29 and a beta of 0.72.
MSTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BWS Financial upped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.67.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in MicroStrategy by 208.7% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 105.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the third quarter worth $624,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 325.0% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 33,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 25,308 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 361.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,516,000 after purchasing an additional 111,964 shares in the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About MicroStrategy
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.
