W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Stock Price Down 10.9%

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) shares dropped 10.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.13. Approximately 6,452,347 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 4,919,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

WTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial upgraded W&T Offshore from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. W&T Offshore has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.68.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 3.16.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,303,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,147,000 after buying an additional 404,367 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,997,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,401 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 71,644.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,167,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159,798 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,946,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after acquiring an additional 186,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 374.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,474,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 51 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

