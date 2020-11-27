Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam decreased its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,660 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SP Asset Management grew its position in Xilinx by 0.3% in the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 23,333 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Xilinx by 11.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 830 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 848 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Xilinx from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Xilinx from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Cowen raised their price objective on Xilinx from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.14.

Shares of XLNX opened at $135.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.17 and its 200-day moving average is $104.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $137.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $766.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.33 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is currently 45.37%.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.