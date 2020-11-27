XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $1,142,400.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $1,142,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $37.57 on Friday. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.89 and a beta of 2.05.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $46.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.18 million. Research analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in XPEL during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in XPEL during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of XPEL in the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on XPEL shares. BidaskClub raised XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of XPEL from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, November 14th.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

