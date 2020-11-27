XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $1,142,400.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $1,142,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of XPEL stock opened at $37.57 on Friday. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.89 and a beta of 2.05.
XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $46.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.18 million. Research analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have commented on XPEL shares. BidaskClub raised XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of XPEL from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, November 14th.
XPEL Company Profile
XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.
