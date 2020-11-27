XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Trading Down 9%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) dropped 9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $63.01 and last traded at $64.27. Approximately 49,014,953 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 22,923,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.63.

XPEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of XPeng from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of XPeng from $34.70 to $57.71 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.90.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company's products also include autonomous driving software system. In addition, it engages in the vehicle wholesale and retail activities. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

