Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) Stock Price Down 5%

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.51. 526,563 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 534,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.
Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 10.27% and a negative return on equity of 51.54%. The company had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yatra Online, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
About Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA)
Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.
