Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) Stock Price Down 5%

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.51. 526,563 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 534,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 10.27% and a negative return on equity of 51.54%. The company had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yatra Online, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YTRA. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Yatra Online in the second quarter worth about $3,613,000. Mak Capital One LLC grew its position in Yatra Online by 52.0% during the third quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 7,800,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after buying an additional 2,668,513 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Yatra Online during the second quarter valued at approximately $441,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Yatra Online by 68.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 146,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 59,229 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Yatra Online by 450.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 28,578 shares during the period. 42.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA)

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

