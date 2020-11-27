Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) Stock Price Down 5%

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.51. 526,563 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 534,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 10.27% and a negative return on equity of 51.54%. The company had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yatra Online, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YTRA. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Yatra Online in the second quarter worth about $3,613,000. Mak Capital One LLC grew its position in Yatra Online by 52.0% during the third quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 7,800,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after buying an additional 2,668,513 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Yatra Online during the second quarter valued at approximately $441,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Yatra Online by 68.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 146,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 59,229 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Yatra Online by 450.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 28,578 shares during the period. 42.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

