Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) to Post $0.69 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) will report earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Oshkosh reported earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full year earnings of $5.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $8.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 5.15%. Oshkosh’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OSK shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Oshkosh from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.07.

In other Oshkosh news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $106,874.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,536 shares in the company, valued at $394,133.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSK. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the third quarter worth $102,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 237.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 10,249 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.6% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the third quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSK opened at $84.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.61. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $46.72 and a 1 year high of $95.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 15.88%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

