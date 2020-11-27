Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to Post $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. PacWest Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $3.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.25). PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share.

PACW has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.21. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $39.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 40.9% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 28.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

