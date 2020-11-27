Zacks: Analysts Expect Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) to post $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Cogent Communications posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $142.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

CCOI stock opened at $56.81 on Friday. Cogent Communications has a 52 week low of $53.20 and a 52 week high of $92.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 384.21%.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $157,296.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $70,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,980 shares of company stock worth $453,873 in the last ninety days. 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,317,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,134,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 709.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 75,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 41,641 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

