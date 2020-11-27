Zacks: Brokerages Expect Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. Expeditors International of Washington posted earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Expeditors International of Washington.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.63.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $90.30 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $52.55 and a 1-year high of $95.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.85.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.14%.

In other news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 23,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $2,089,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,002,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,358,058,000 after acquiring an additional 363,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,147,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $828,059,000 after acquiring an additional 87,170 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,723,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $359,142,000 after acquiring an additional 317,783 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,639,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,340,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,956,000 after acquiring an additional 16,369 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

