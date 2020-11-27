Zacks Investment Research Lowers Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agilysys, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative IT solutions to corporate and public-sector customers, with special expertise in select vertical markets, including retail and hospitality. The company uses technology-including hardware, software and services-to help customers resolve their most complicated IT needs. The company possesses expertise in enterprise architecture and high availability, infrastructure optimization, storage and resource management, and business continuity; and provides industry-specific software, services and expertise to the retail and hospitality markets. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla., Agilysys operates extensively throughout North America, with additional sales offices in the United Kingdom and China. “

AGYS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Agilysys from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. National Securities downgraded Agilysys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Agilysys from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Agilysys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Agilysys from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.40.

Shares of AGYS opened at $38.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.63. The company has a market capitalization of $907.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.34 and a beta of 1.24. Agilysys has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $42.34.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilysys will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $44,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,204.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 2.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 61.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,621 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 8.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 145.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

