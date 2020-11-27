Zacks Investment Research Lowers Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coeur Mining, Inc. operates as a primary silver and gold producer with precious metals mines in the Americas. The company’s principal properties include the Palmarejo silver-gold mine in Mexico, the San Bartolome silver mine in Bolivia, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada and the Kensington gold mine in Alaska. It also conducts ongoing exploration activities in Alaska, Argentina, Bolivia, Mexico, and Nevada. Coeur Mining, Inc., formerly known as Coeur d’Alene Mines Corporation, is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

CDE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Coeur Mining from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Noble Financial raised Coeur Mining from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James set a $9.50 price objective on Coeur Mining and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Coeur Mining in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set a buy rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of CDE stock opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.92. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.12. Coeur Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that Coeur Mining will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $117,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Terrence F. Smith sold 51,219 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $422,044.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,635.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. 56.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coeur Mining (CDE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.